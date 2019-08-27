Twin Falls School District sees sucess with online app 'Purposity', to benefit students needs

The Twin Falls School District is seeing success with an application that supports the needs for students and their families.

In March, the district started using Purposity, an online app to connect community members with some of students' needs.

"You look through the different needs of students and families have, you pick one that you feel comfortable helping a family out with, you purchase it right there, it is sent and shipped right to the school district and we give it to the kids," said Bill Brulotte, the associate superintendent of schools.

Since offering the app, 23 needs have been met and more posts are in the works to give the public opportunities to help out.

The district has more than 600 followers and counting.

"We figure the more people that are willing to help out the better," said Brulotte. "Twin Falls, the community has been wonderful, as needs appear, they jump right on and they're helping students from left to right with some of those harder to fill needs."

Brulotte said other school districts statewide are using the app as well. Download the app here.