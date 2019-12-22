Twin Falls School District talks about school lunch debt

School lunch debts have been in the news a lot recently, so KMVT decided to take a look at the Twin Falls School District and how much money is owed for unpaid lunches.

Eva Craner, the school district’s public information officer, tells KMVT they have a policy.

“We feed every student that gets in line for lunch. Our goal as educators we want to make sure our students are achieving academically. And in order for them to focus on their learning, they can't be hungry,” Craner stated.

Craner said they don't have an exact number on how much is owed, as it's always changing.

“It is continually, you know, you'll have folks that they pay up front at the start of the school year, and then you'll have folk whose kids eat lunch for a period of time and they catch up or they go back in, so it's continually flexing throughout the school year,” Craner said.

There could be a number of reasons for the debt.

“We do know that there are some families that just choose not to pay, and we'd like them to pay, but we also know that there are lots of families, who it's a struggle they have to make a choice between paying for school lunch or other necessities in their lives. So we wish that wasn't an issue, but it clearly is,” Craner explained.

To help pay off some of the lunch debt the school district is setting up a program with the Twin Falls Education Foundation.

“They have opened an account so that folks can make donations if they want to help that gap population who they're just above the income threshold for free and reduced lunch. And we're really grateful, we've already had multiple community members come forward, a couple of thousand dollar donations have already come in to put towards this program,” Craner said.

The link to that account can be found on the Twin Falls Education Foundation's website.

