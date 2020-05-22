Twin Falls School District to continue grab and go meals over the summer

The Twin Falls School District will be offering breakfast and lunch to kids age 1 to 18 over the summer.

Eva Craner, the public relations director (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

The program will start on Tuesday May 26th and run through August 7th.

In year's past students taking part in the summer meal program would have stayed on site and eaten the lunch there.

But, this year, they will be served as grab and go lunches, similar to what they have been doing during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The meals are free and available to all kids ages 1 -18.

"All of the meals are nutrition balanced, so children are getting the right amount of different nutrients and carbs and proteins and all of those things, so it's a really nice thing to continue making sure our community is web fed and healthy and happy," said Eva Craner the Public Relations Director.

The last day for grab and go meals is this Friday and then the summer program will start back up again on Tuesday.