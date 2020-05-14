Twin Falls School District to honor class of 2020 with graduation parades

The Twin Falls School District was prepared to have graduation ceremonies for Canyon Ridge High School and Twin Falls High School on Monday and Tuesday night, but instead they will be hosting graduation parades.

"This is all about our students, this is not about one person," said Dolores Maccabee, a parent of a senior.

Many high schools across the world are coming up with ways to recognize and honor the class of 2020, from yard signs to Facebook videos to graduation parades.

"The idea came from students and parents," said LT Erickson, the director of secondary programs for Twin Falls School District. "Really they wanted to have a celebration for the students similar to graduation, so it’s held on the regular graduation dates and times."

Monday night at 7 p.m. seniors graduating from Twin Falls High School will line up at the Magic Valley Mall and parade down Madrona Street to Filer Avenue and then to Twin Falls High School.

Students at Canyon Ridge High School will line up at Sunway Soccer Complex on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. and parade down North College Road until they reach the school.

"They will be handing out the diplomas, they are in diploma covers out in front of the school as the students drive by, they will stay in their cars obviously, hand those out and they will announce their names on the radio and for those that are in person there," Erickson said.

The Twin Falls Police Department will be assisting with the parades, and people are encouraged to cheer on the students as they drive by.

"Once you adhere to the rules, no larger groups than 10 people, absolutely, this is what this is all about," Maccabee said. "We want people out there cheering our seniors congratulating them on their accomplishments. This is a big deal. These children and these students they’ve worked hard for four years, and it’s not easy."

Many people came together to make this happen, all to honor the class of 2020.

"It’s been a really outstanding and amazing experience," Erickson said. "I haven’t had a whole lot to do with it, but they have parents on the committees. They even have the two high schools working together to make sure the celebrations are similar, parents, students, staff, school board members all working together to make sure it’s a special occasion."