Twin Falls School District to still feed those who qualify for free lunch

With schools closed until at least April 20th, parents may be wondering what will happen to school age children who rely on the school for food.

Students in the Twin Falls School District who use the free and reduced lunch program will still get their meals, even though school is out.

The district is able to do this, using emergency funds, not funds from their summer lunch program explained food service director Lori Rieth, and they will be setting up 6 pick up locations through out Twin Falls starting Monday morning.

"Starting Monday (March 30th), we will be doing an emergency feeding, through our school, our summer food service program, we're allowed to do that,” Reith continued, “Bickel, Harrison, Lincoln, Morningside, Oregon Trail and Perrine. We'll be doing grab and go meals.”

Starting at 10:30 A.M. until noon, parents and or students can pick up their meal, and then leave, to make sure a large crowd doesn’t form.

“We'll have them out front of the building, and you can drive up with your student in the car and we will give you basically a breakfast and a lunch combination, there'll be a stack that has breakfast food in it and a stack that has lunch food in it,” Reith said.

Reith also explained that they are excited to start feeding the kids.

“It's really, really important that we feed those children, we don’t want them to go hungry and with spring break and early closure last week, they've been without school meals for almost two weeks, and so we're really excited to be able to provide the community with this service,” Reith explained.

