Twin Falls Search and Rescue conduct training for swift water rescues

Members from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Search and Swift Water Rescue team spent Sunday at Pillar Falls for water rescue training drills.

On Saturday the team trained at Rock Creek RV Park. The training serves for the team to prepared for live saving efforts, especially now as the summer months roll in and more people will want to recreate and enjoy the outdoors.

"We're doing swimmer exercises, were we are actually going in and getting victims in the water by doing rope throws and swimming out to them and pulling them in," said First Vice Comm. Twin Falls Search and Rescue Spencer Uhl said.

Uhl said Pillar Falls is an area where they had to rescue people from incidents. Training at the site helps them understand the conditions.

"One of the most dangerous parts we have in Twin Falls County, as far as swimming goes," Uhl said. "It teaches us the hydrology of the river, how to handle things likes holes, undertows, eddies, and how to effectively gauge those when we're going out to a rescue."

The team conducted several scenarios including using their raft equipment for a rescue attempt. Some of the members participated to get re-certified or earn their certification.

So far the team hasn't received many incident calls except a drowning incident at Dierke's Lake in May, where there dive team went out to assist.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office reminds the public to be cautious out on the waterways this summer.

"Just raising that level of awareness to be careful, especially up here in Pillar Falls when you're exploring the area," said Sgt. Kenneth Mencl, with TFCSO.