Twin Falls Search and Rescue help stranded kayakers

Several kayakers had to be rescued Saturday afternoon, after high winds made it impossible to get back to Centennial Park.

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office wrote on their Facebook page that the rescue happened at Shoshone Falls, and reminded kayakers to check the weather before hitting the water.

"We ask that before you put on the water to check the weather conditions. Winds greater than 15 mph can make kayaking in the canyon difficult for inexperienced kayakers as well as young and elderly kayakers. Also, when kayaking to Shoshone Falls from Pillar Falls, don't get to close to the falls. Shoshone Falls has a lot of power and water flow that can cause you to sink rapidly!" the post reads.

