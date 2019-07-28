Twin Falls Search and Rescue takes part in dive training

The Twin Falls County Search and Rescue team was out at Dierkes Lake Saturday, taking part in some dive training.

The Search and Rescue team meets a couple times a month to train in different environments, and this time it was focused on diving, practicing for different scenarios, such as a diver entangled in something, or recovering a body.

KMVT talked with Lieutenant Daron Brown with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office about why it's important for the team members to get out and train regularly.

“You know the skills that we use are perishable. If you don't keep up on your skills and the training, you're not good at what you do. And we have to be good at what we do,” Brown explained.

Brown also said that the area they were at is one that they frequently deal with, so it's even more important to be comfortable in it.