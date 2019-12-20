Twin Falls Senior Center numbers keeps rising, while funding remains the same

The Twin Falls Senior Center held a special meeting Thursday with members of the local city council, and the county commissioners, as well as select state legislatures, to discuss some ideas on how to keep the senior center running.

The Twin Falls Senior Center served a total of 61,000 meals in 2018, and that number is estimated to be higher in 2019.

“What we are trying to do is keep people at home longer, they are happier, they live longer, they are more social, and the interaction and everything, it’s more beneficial to leave them at home where they are comfortable and the expense is less for the community,” said the executive director of the center Jeanette Roe.

With people living longer, more and more people are using resources such as the meals at the senior center.

“The people who are in their 80’s and 90’s are in such limited income, and they need to pay for their medication, they need to pay for their rent or their housing, and they simply don’t have the money to donate back to the program,” said Shawna Wasko, who works at the Office on Aging.

Keeping people at their home saves money for the residents, but with that, the senior centers need more help from the community.

“The average stay for someone with Alzheimer’s is $10,000 in Idaho. $10,000 a month, so if we can keep them at home, and do a well check on them, and feed them, we can really make a difference on our taxes in Idaho,” Wasko said.

They is trying to figure out a solution so the senior center can remain at the level that it is now.

“We had some overages from last year, but I can only do that for a short period of time before I have to make some drastic decisions, whether we close the senior center permanently, or we are only open certain days, but that doesn’t help the people who need to have our services,” said Roe.

Currently, the senior center is serving meals at the center Monday through Friday at noon, and also delivers 5,300 meals a month.

For more information, you can visit https://tfseniorcenter.com/, or you can call (208) 734-5084.

The senior center is located at 530 Shoshone Street W, Twin Falls, Idaho, 83301