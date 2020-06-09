Twin Falls Senior Center works to keep people fed through shut-down

While the Twin Falls Senior Center, is currently not allowing anyone into their building that doesn't mean, they aren't working as hard as possible, to give everyone a meal.

Keeping people at their home saves money for the residents, but with that, the senior centers need more help from the community.

They are still doing their Meals on Wheels program which has grown by 25 to 35%, since the start of the shutdown.

The senior center used to have 16 routes a day and now they have 18 routes a day which means they have had to add 2 more volunteers, to deliver the meals.

"The fact is is that I closed very early, before a lot of other people did, but I just felt that the need was there, and we are going to be very slow to re-transition back in, due to the fact that we have so many people that utilize us and we still have to figure out how to have my drivers, but at the same time, how do I turn it back into a dining room, and keep people apart," said Jeanette Roe, the executive director of the senior center.

Additionally she wants to reopen the senior center but has to make sure she does it carefully.