Twin Falls Senior closing for undetermined amount of time

On Saturday, the Executive Director of the Twin Falls Senior Center Jeanette Roe announced in a letter the center would be closing its doors for undetermined amount of time. Roe says in the letter that decision came after careful consideration and heartache.

"The action is to protect our most vulnerable population - individuals over the age of 60," the letter reads. "The Twin Falls Senior will continue to provide home delivered meals through Meals on Wheels program as long as we are able to provide staff and volunteers."

Roe said in the letter all non-essential staff members will not be required to work, and stressed the closure no reason for anyone to panic.

"However, I do not believe the Senior Center is a place where individuals can socially distance themselves six feet from other individuals due to the number of individuals the Center serves on a daily basis."

Roe went on to say she is working directly with the Commission of Aging, the Office on Aging, South Central Public Health District, the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, along with City and County officials.