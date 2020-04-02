Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office delivers meals to seniors, shares efforts during COVID-19 pandemic

In a Facebook post, Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter says his department is reaching out to local senior centers to offer assistance in delivering meals to seniors in need.

Carter is also talking with area law enforcement agencies on how best they can serve the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I recently called a meeting with all the heads of local law enforcement, including the Prosecutor, to make sure we are all on the same page with doing what we can to help with the COVID-19 crisis," he said.

Carter says it's their goal to inform the public on the importance of social distancing and what to expect if someone's caught willfully violating Gov. Brad Little's stay-at-home order.

"It is our goal to educate the public on the importance of distancing," Carer says. "If you are willfully violating the Governor's order to stay at home, you can be charged with a misdemeanor. None of us want that to happen but please keep in mind you can and may be charged criminally for not doing your part to help stop this awful situation."

Carter ask the public to be patient any in dealing with local law enforcement during this time as they continue to exercise extreme caution in order to protect themselves, their families, as well as the public.

Carter's Facebook post is included in its entirety below and you can access a copy of Little's stay-at-home order in both English and Spanish in this article.

For more information on Idaho's statewide stay-at-home order, or for additional resources for people and business visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/idaho-resources/