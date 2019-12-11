Twin Falls Sheriff's Office asks for public's help identifying man

The following information comes from a press release from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for your help in identifying the male subject and vehicle in these pictures. After hearing noises in her home, a Twin Falls County resident encountered this adult male, who took off running. The homeowner was able to snap a picture of him and the car that picked him up. He was wearing a black jacket and hood.

There have been several home burglaries throughout the county in the last month, most believed to have taken place during the daytime while no one is home. Guns and jewelry seem to be the targeted items.

If you have any information please contact SIRCOMM at 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS