Twin Falls Sheriff's Office warns of 'bow riding' dangers

With the weather warming up, the Twin Falls County Sheriffs Office is reminding everyone to practice safe boating.

Specifically there's one trend they're warning people about called bow riding. That's when people ride on the bow of a boat while it's moving.

Lt. Daron Brown tells KMVT that it's not only illegal, but extremely dangerous for a number of reasons.

The biggest reason Brown says is when people sit on the bow of a boat, and they can very easily fall off, and can get run over by the boat.

"Obviously the boat is moving, and whoever goes over gets run over, and they get hit by the motor or the propeller," he said. "There's been actually several instances like that that have caused death and dismemberment, and so it's considered negligent operations, and it's against the law."

The safest place for a person to be on a boat is in a designated seat.

Brown also reminds people to wear a life jacket, have an emergency kit with on the boat, including things like flares, a whistle or another thing to make loud noises.