Twin Falls Special Olympics and CSI Social Work Class pair up to complete CSI challenge course

Members of the Twin Falls Special Olympics, otherwise known as the Tators and the College of Southern Idaho social work program took on a unique challenge Tuesday night.

"We have these students here teamed up with some special Olympic athletes so that they can do some challenges together," said social work instructor Kerry Koontz. "Cheer each other on and get some experience working with a really important population in our community."

Adults with developmental disabilities are often left behind in the community.

"They are a very under served population and so I'm hopeful that some of our social workers might want to start to work with this group of people," Koontz said.

They completed different challenges together, from the rock climbing wall to trusting your partner to run under a rope while blind

folded.

"The social part of it, we have only about 3 to 4 months out of the year where we are doing special Olympics competitions for basketball and track and field," said coach Porter Long. "It’s really important that we have other activities for them to do, and be excited about."

The students can learn just as much as the athletes can.

"We have a lot of commonalities, our anxiety about doing challenges, our joy when we accomplish things, and just what people are capable of," Koontz said.

"They are some of the best people I know. They motivate me to be a better person, and they are just some of the funniest and most genuine people you will ever meet," Long said.

This was the first year of doing this partnership, but both Long and Koontz hope that it is just the beginning.