Students learn about the history of Japanese Americans at Minidoka National Memorial Site

For the fourth year in a row, Twin Falls High School tenth-graders went on a field trip to learn about the Minidoka Internment Camp on Tuesday. They spent the day learning about the history of the world around them.

"We’ve been studying the Holocaust, and the difference between concentration camps and internment camps," said English teacher Matt Coleman. "So what we try to do is get them to come out here so they can see the difference, and what we’ve also learned as teachers is a lot of kids didn’t even know that this existed."

The students spent the day learning about the Holocaust at the Minidoka National Historic Site.

"It's kind of crazy looking at all the stuff they had here, and what they had to live with because we were looking at their actual where they lived," said sophomore Joey, "and they had to have six people in these one rooms, and I thought I could never do that."

The students pair off and walk through the camp learning about the way that the Japanese Americans lived after the attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.

"It’s nice getting to know what our history was, like what we did, and for us to realize that we are imperfect here," said sophomore Martha. "We basically ignore this part and only remember what the Germans did during the Holocaust, so it’s nice remembering this."

The hands-on learning experience is the first step of their "change the world" projects.

"Which is all about investing in the community, making a difference," Coleman said. "Because in that time period people kind of forgot their neighbors. So we want the kids to actually take this and put it into practice, and think how do we make our world a better place, how do we not repeat what happened in the past and interact with that."

Coleman says that he hopes this is a day that will always stick out in their minds.

"It’s pretty depressing, like I couldn’t imagine being Japanese American during that time," said sophomore Courtney.