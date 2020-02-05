Twin Falls Superintendent speaks on legislation aiming to consolidate levy and bond elections

Two bills moving through the state legislature could alter the landscape of school district levy and bond elections if signed into law.

The first,House Bill No. 393 aims to amend existing law on the books and consolidate dates for school levy and bond elections. Currently school districts can run bond or levy elections in March, May, August, and November. But arecent proposal introduced through the House State Affairs Committee would eliminate the March and August election dates school districts could utilize for those elections. Twin Falls School District Superintendent Dr. Brady Dickinson says the district is opposed to the legislation.

"The school district believes that we need to keep the four dates, and if not the four dates, at least the three of them so the March date remains an option," Dr. Dickinson says.

Dickinson said if House Bill No. 393 is signed into law, it would make things difficult on school districts, largely because it makes the process of planning all the more complicated and creates some uncertainty by solely allowing May and November to place levies before voters.

"The reason for that is because of the way our budget cycle works. Our fiscal year begins on July 1, and so we have to have everything ready to go and submitted by the first of July," Dr. Dickinson said. "Without the March date, you'd be limited to running that in May and it's right up against the deadline for our budgeting."

Dr. Dickinson said the elimination of November date would also be a concern for the school district.

"If you ran it in November, the challenge there is that legislature is still almost two months out, and so you don't really have a good idea of what the budget is going to look like, so it's hard to make that determination in regards to whether or not you need a levy and what the amount would be for that levy."

A second piece of legislation,House Bill No. 347 would implement a 11 month waiting period in taxing districts for failed bond elections to be placed before them voters again. Dr. Dickinson said House Bill No. 347, which pertains to building buildings, doesn't concern him as much.

"If we were to have a bond fail in our district, we would probably look to wait 11 months before running it again anyway," Dickinson said. "There are some instances where communities are really struggling with overcrowding and so they have to come up with a solution or their going to have a hard time functioning. And so in those cases, I know that districts take a look at their bonds, figure out what they can do that the community will support, and then come back with a second bond in that year."

Ultimately, Dr. Dickinson says both pieces of legislation to boil down to taking away local control from communities over determining what's best for their school districts.

"One you have a locally elected school board that makes decisions on when to run bonds and levies," Dr. Dickinson said. And so, here in Idaho we feel really strongly about local control and I feel like giving local communities that decision making in determining when is the best time to run those levies is really important."

Asked what he thinks is important for the community to know in regards to both pieces of legislation, Dr. Dickinson spoke on property taxes.

"I know that people in the community are really concerned about property taxes and we totally understand." "I think it's important to note that these bills aren't going to do anything to change property taxes as they sit right now. What it does though is when those elections can run."