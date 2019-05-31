Twin Falls Western Day parade slated for Saturday

Twin Falls Western Day kicks off on Friday at Twin Falls City Park. On Saturday, the community can attend the Western Days Parade.

The Western Days Parade starts at 9 a.m. and will begin at the intersection of Blue Lakes Blvd N. and Falls Avenue. The parade will head south on Blue Lakes Blvd toward Five Points and turn at Addison Avenue and go down Shoshone Street to Main Avenue.

People in the community can expect road closures along the route in advance and during the parade.

This year's parade has more than 130 entrants. Several KMVT news staff will be announcing floats from various locations along the route.

Festivities will continue at Twin Falls City Park. Western Days has a carnival, food vendors and a car show, among other activities. Free performances at the park's band shelter being Friday and continue Saturday and Sunday from a variety of artists, including Kimberly Dunn, Micky & the Motorcars and Sundance Head.

For more information, visits https://www.twinfallswesterndays.com/