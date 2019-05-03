Twin Falls Youth Council holding color run for suicide awareness

The Twin Falls City Youth Council is hosting their first color run/walk Saturday, May 18 to bring awareness to teen suicide and mental health.

The event will start at 9:30 a.m. with a rally and will feature a speaker talking about mental health.

The run it's self will start at 10:30 a.m. at the Twin Falls Visitors Center, to the parking lot at Eastland and Poleline.

We talked with Kaitlyn Debie, the president of the council, who explained why they decided to hold the event.

“Us in youth city council have seen it as a big problem throughout our schools and everything, so we really wanted to do something to help,” Debie explained

It costs $5 for students, $10 for adults to register and can be done from the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation website.

When people register, they will be given a raffle ticket and be entered for a chance to win prizes at the event.

