Twin Falls and Jerome county commissioners meet to discuss next steps for jail beds

Both Twin Falls and Jerome County Commissioners met Monday to further their discussions to help Twin Falls obtain more jail beds for their overcrowding issues.

The last time the commissioners met was in the beginning of March.

Twin Falls County currently has a contract with Jerome for a minimum of about 25 bends.

If Twin Falls does pursue a bond, they are still years out from building a new jail and are in need of a temporary fix.

Jerome Commissioner Chairman Charles Howell said they have space for four pods and that they're looking into three different options.

"One is to do the 30 bed dormitory, one is to do the 30 bed dormitory and putting over a roof over the next section and then the third option is to complete the next section to complete the whole facility," Howell said.

The commissioners have now decided to turn this over to both their respective sheriff's departments and discuss some numbers.

Once those base numbers are in place, they will then have another meeting to talk about further options.