Twin Falls Animal Shelter overcrowded after holiday weekend

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is running out of room after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Kennel manager Mallory Cox says that it is common during the holiday season for animals to get scared and run away, or for them to slip out the door when people have company over.

She says that if animals have tags on them, they are more likely to get returned to the owner rather than ending up at the shelter.

"One thing to remember just during the holiday season, it helps us out a lot, you know sometimes it's unavoidable, your pet gets out,” said Mallory Cox, the kennel manager. “Make sure they have identification, and current identification, we get a lot of pets in that don't have current phone numbers on their licenses or their ID tags, little things like that really make the process go a long way.”

Getting an animal micro chipped is also smart because then even if they do lose their tag, they can still be returned to their owner.