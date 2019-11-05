Twin Falls Animal Shelter is overcrowded with cats

The Twin Falls animal shelter continues to experience a high number of cats coming in that need a good home.

Debbie Blackwood, the director of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, said to combat the issue, they've waived the fees for cat adoptions.

Even though the shelter on average gets one cat adoption a day, they continue to have double or even triple the intake of unwanted cats.

Blackwood said it can be stressful, as it creates an unbalanced equation. Therefore, she hopes more residents will spay and neuter their pets.

"If we all do it as a community, we can make a huge impact on how many kitties are out there and don't have homes," she said.

In seven years, one female cat and her offspring can produce 370,000 kittens, according to PETA, an American animal rights organization.

Blackwood said the heavy cat volume season starts from the middle of May to the middle of December.