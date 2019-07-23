Twin Falls axe-throwing venue opening Wednesday

After much anticipation and a delayed opening date, the Bearded Axe will finally open on Wednesday.

"What we want to bring to Twin Falls is not just ax-throwing and the sport of ax-throwing, but we want to bring it in a big way," said Luke Mickelson, a co-owner of the place. "Twin Falls is in need of activity, all ages, all groups, all skill sets, so we want to make it big. This is one of the largest, if not the largest ax-throwing facility in the west coast."

Mickelson said they have 10 lanes with 20 targets along with a party room that can accommodate more than 40 people.

When some think of ax-throwing, they may think it's not safe. But co-owner Nancie Matthews says it is.

"We have some lanes here that are set out, obviously no one is in front of it unless you have the ax-throwing," Matthews said. "We have hosts here that lead you to your lane. They’re going to show you a special way and the safest way to throw that ax and hopefully be successful."

On their website, it says people can bring their own alcoholic beverages. Both Matthews and Mickelson said safety is their biggest priority, so they will be monitoring very closely.

"If you feel like anybody who is inebriated, or intoxicated then they’ll be escorted out, but we don’t see that as an issue," he said. "People could be responsible and we’re going to make sure that everybody feels safe."

In all, they would like people to have fun and socialize with each other.

"We want it to be a place where everybody has a good time, party and enjoy yourself, maybe kickback after a long day of work, come down, throw some axes and get some frustration out," Matthews said. "Maybe you’re mad at somebody and you need to get that out."

The owners says they are the first in Idaho to meet qualification to host a World Axe Throwing League, where they hope to start one up soon too.

"We’ll have leagues that people can be a part of, that’s going to last a month to two months and these leagues can be a big national event and qualify for world championship league and we want the next world championship to come out of Idaho," Mickelson said.

The facility opens up Wednesday at noon and they will have summer hours seven days a week.

They recommend booking lanes online, as it is a bit cheaper at $17.50 for an hour per person as opposed to walking in at $20 for an hour per person based on availability. 246 Third Avenue S. in Twin Falls.

To learn more, visit the Bearded Axe website.