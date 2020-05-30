Twin Falls bar discusses being closed and re-opened

Idaho is now into stage three of the Idaho rebound plan, giving bars a chance to re-open.

Carl Wormsbaker is the owner of Twin Falls bar, The Pocket, which has been in business for 19 years. Now on their first day being open since March 21, they are happy to see their regulars once again.

“My biggest thing was that, through this whole thing, was am I going to be able to open my doors again? I mean it came to a point where we really thought that we were just going to have shut down this business for good,” said Wormsbaker.

Throughout their shut down, Wormsbaker never agreed with having to close his doors.

“To shut us down like they did was tough, I mean we did not get paid, but did our officials get paid? Our congressmen got paid, our governor got paid, they all got paid but we didn't," Wormsbaker explained.

Being open comes with some changes, some pool tables are blocked off for social distancing, seating is limited, and pool cues and balls, will be disinfected between customers.

“Again if you do not feel safe coming out right now, then please stay at home. If you are sick please don't come in. We have employees that will be temp checked when they come into work, so if they are feeling sick or ill, then we have told them to stay home," Wormsbaker stated.

