Twin Falls man prepares for annual 'Silo Ball' drop

On New Year's Eve, Twin Falls will have its annual silo ball drop.

(Source: KMVT)

On Saturday, the ball drop was tested in preparation for the big night.

This has been a tradition in Twin Falls since 2002, after David Woodhead bought the copper ball at an auction. He tells KMVT that he got the idea to drop the ball from the silos after Woody's Bar, which is now Whiskey Creek, was opened and he's been doing it ever since.

"And that very first year we just held on to the other end of the cord with our hands and let it drop,” Woodhead said. “And then it kind've, very few people came to that one, but then we started doing it kind of more, with more pomp I guess. And so we've been doing it ever since 2002."

They plan to start the ball drop at 20 seconds to midnight, so bundle up and come out to celebrate the New Year.

