Twin Falls beekeeper pursues Bee City USA designation

A Twin Falls woman is trying to get the Bee City USA designation for the city, and she recently went before city council about the application.

Sherry Olsen-Frank, who is a beekeeper, said a Bee City USA designation promotes pollinator gardens and helps pollinators thrive.

Pollinators include bees, butterflies, hummingbirds and more.

"Bee’s are struggling," Olsen-Frank said. "They have several things that are a problem with them — nutrition, pesticides, mites and different viruses."

Getting the designation for the city can help bring more awareness to the issue that bee populations are declining.

"If we can plant seeds to feed the bees. We don't have to all be beekeepers, we can just plant those seeds and help to feed them," she explained.

According to the Bee City USA website, every third bite a person eat is because of a bee or a pollinator.

Olsen-Frank said the next steps are to work with a city staff member, get a resolution together and put in an application for the designation and then go before city council again.

"Ultimately, if we can have a pollinator garden that has trails for kids, school kids to go through and learn different things, see the different bees and pollinators," she said. "It’s also a good mental health place to just sit there and let it wash over you."

Currently 81 cities across the nation are Bee City USA designated, including Mountain Home and Garden City.