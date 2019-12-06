Twin Falls begins first step in updating their comprehensive plan

The county of Twin Falls held their first of many open houses about the updates to their comprehensive plan that they are working on.

“The comprehensive plan is the land use plan with Twin Falls County, how do we want to grow, what do we want to do with transportation, what do we want to do with rural and urban interface, all those dynamics, really how do we want to grow as a community,” said county commissioner Don Hall.

As part of updating the plan, the public is invited to voice their opinion.

“We want people’s information, or opinions, to work into this, because we want to direct the county for the future, and keep intact what is important, and to keep us all in the livelihood that we have,” said Jon Laux, the community development director.

The plan wants to emphasize what is important to the community.

“I’d say one of the most important things to the county is the protection of the agricultural grounds, because without agricultural ground, our economy would collapse, so we have to keep the farms, and the cows, or the farms to feed the cows,” said Laux.

The last time the county updated their comprehensive plan was 11 years ago, and Twin Falls County has changed a lot since then.

“We need to engage our citizen’s to find out what they want out of their community. We talked about a dog park, do they want more recreational activities, and do they want to talk about preserving more agricultural land, because we are an AG based economy,’ said Hall.

The new plan will be complete about 18 months from now.

More information can be found on https://twinfallscounty.org/