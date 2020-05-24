Twin Falls business rewarding students for hard work

AWOL Adventure Sports is offering a free two hour kayak pass to students who got A's and B's during their last quarter of school.

Starting Memorial Day, student's will just have to bring their report card to show off their hard work.

The pass is good Monday through Friday, Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Owner Paul Melni tells KMVT they wanted to do something to reward students during this crazy time.

"We know that the local kids have had the struggle of learning from home and mom and dad have turned into teachers, and so we just wanted to give a little reward to all the students out there. And that goes from elementary all the way up to college age," Melni explained.

And they are taking proper precautions during this pandemic, so while it may be a bit of a wait to get your gear before hitting the water, you can rest easy knowing they just sanitized everything.

