Twin Falls business talks about how they handle the busiest shopping weekend

It’s the start of the holiday shopping season, with Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday taking place.

KMVT talked with Fashion 15 Below to see how they handle the weekend.

While Fashion 15 has an online store, that wasn't always the case. Owner Erin Rigel explained they’ve had the website for two years, taking advantage of Cyber Monday.

“I've always tried, even before we launched our online, to do special events and things that are kind of geared around that, even though it is kind directed more towards online sales,” Rigel explained.

And now that they have it, they benefit from it.

“We have a lot of locals actually that shop locally from us, on our online because we offer store pickup, so then they come in store. The really cool thing what we've tried to structure our online with our brick and mortar is to offer items that could be online exclusives or in store exclusives,” Rigel stated.

However, Rigel also doesn't think traditional stores are going anywhere.

"There's a shift in retail I think that's happening a little bit, and people still want that experience, they still enjoy that actual event of shopping if that makes sense. So for me, like personally I'm not a huge online shopper, but I love to go into stores and have that great experience and so we've always been mindful of that,” Rigel explained.

In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, she says Small Business Saturday plays a role as well.

“It is the small businesses that are really the backbone I feel like of this country, so that's what's really about a small business. Any time that you can support a small business, like your literally changing families lives and things, so we always have a lot of fun and have great support with shop Small Business Saturday too. We just have lots of fun events and special things. So we really try to make each day something just a little different,” Rigel said.