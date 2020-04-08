Twin Falls car dealership offering grocery delivery

A Twin Falls car dealership is giving back to the community in this time of crisis.

Rob Green Nissan and Hyundai is offering free grocery delivery during the coronavirus pandemic.

Internet manager David Garcia tells KMVT they realize a lot of people are self-isolating at home, and may be unable to go out and get groceries, so they wanted to do what they can at this time.

People can call, and an associate will come by, grab your list, and go to the store for you.

And if you're worried about germs, you don't need to.

“Just for safety precautions, we do wear gloves and a mask also. We've gotten a really good response from the community," Garcia said. "We've already gone out several times and helped folks out, who, like I said, are in a position where they can't leave their homes."

They will be offering the service from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays,

and if you want to take advantage of the offer, you can call 208-733-1825.