Twin Falls cat adoptions decline by 50%

Amid the boom of cat season, the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a 50% decline of cat adoptions at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

At first, the shelter allowed prospective cat adopters inside their shelter to browse. However, after realizing this was too risky, they have closed their doors entirely to visitors in order to lessen the risk of infection to their staff.

This has made it difficult for cats to be viewed, thus adopted. Dog adoptions have been steady throughout the pandemic since canines can be met, taken-out and walked.

The director of People for Pets Debbie Blackwood says this tactic just didn’t work for cats.

“We tried to take them out in a crate, a safe carrier, but it was way too stressful for the cats to just be taken out," she said. "There might be dogs or things like that already outside and it didn’t work, so we decided to adopt all online.”

The shelter estimates they will reopen their doors to the public by the end of May or the beginning of June.