Twin Falls celebrates Arbor Day differently this year

Starting in 1872 in Nebraska, National Arbor Day is a day celebrating and recognizing trees.

On Friday, the city of Twin Falls celebrated Arbor Day by planting four trees at the Sunway Soccer Complex.

Each year on Arbor Day, Twin Falls celebrates another year as being a Tree City USA.

"Part of the requirements of being a Tree City is to proclaim an Arbor Day and to have an Arbor Day celebration, and unfortunately under the current circumstances, we are not able to have a community celebration, but we are definitely planting trees today," said Wendy Davis, the director of Parks and Recreation.

The city plants four trees at a different park each Arbor Day, this year at Sunway Soccer Complex.

"Parks that are new, parks that don't have a lot of trees in them, or we choose parks that we've had to remove some old diseased trees, so we can replace it, because the idea is to keep our urban forest healthy and a good variety of trees in the community," Davis said.

And this year, one Twin Falls citizen asked if he could donate a tree and plant it himself.

"I wanted to donate a tree on this Arbor Day to the individuals of our community that lost their lives to COVID-19," said Nando Lomez,

"'cause I think you know it should just be a simple gesture of respect to them, on Arbor Day, because you know I thought a tree would have a good meaning."

He hopes that whenever someone enjoys the shade of the tree that they remember those who passed away.

"I know how beautiful these trees can get, and it's kind of nice once you look at it once it grows and it's kind of nice when you look at it once it grows and you realize that that gesture is there for years and years," Lomez said.