Twin Falls church gives neighborhood a makeover

A Twin Falls neighborhood got a face lift, as the result of a community service project done by a local church.

The Twin Falls Reformed Church came together to help a stretch of neighborhood along 5th avenue north and Fairfield street north in Twin Falls.

Volunteers re-did the sidewalk, patched up roofs, and even installed windows in someone's house.

KMVT went out to the work site, and talked with Missions Director for the church Kristy Pickett, about how they were able to afford to do this.

“Ultimately this location was chosen because the city sidewalk grant program. The city actually has that program where they pitch in 75% after we pay for the full cost, they give that back to us,” Pickett explained.

The church was able to collect $22,000 for the project, over the span of a couple of months.

KMVT also talked with the lead pastor Chuck Swoboda, about why it was important for the church to do a project like this.

“At TFRC, we believe that Jesus calls us to be a blessing to others, and we just thought that by investing into this neighborhood, it would just be a great way to be just that, a blessing in the community,” Swoboda stated.