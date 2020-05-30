Twin Falls city officials are following the lead of Gov. Little

Twin Falls city officials are supporting Governor Little, and moving the city into stage three of the Idaho rebound plan, but not everyone thinks it's appropriate.

Twin Falls city officials address the public in a press conference on Friday at city hall (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

Twin Falls city officials spoke in a press conference Friday, as Idaho heads into stage three of the Idaho rebound plan.

In anticipation for the press conference, KMVT reached out to the community, to hear what questions and concerns the public has for officials. One commentator responded on the KMVT Facebook page asking, “Why would we open up further when Twin Falls has the highest deaths in the state?” Deputy city manager Mitch Humble said they are following the governor’s lead.

"So again, were working with the governor’s office, we are partnering with the governor’s office, were partnering with South Central Health, and St Luke’s, and what we are doing in Twin Falls is supporting the governors directives, supporting the orders from the governor’s office, we are following the governors lead, I guess would be my short answer to that," Humble said.

Humble also believes people should continue to be smart and follow guidelines.

“When you are in public cover your face, keep those physical distancing, don't go to work sick all of that kind of stuff is really important," Humble explained.

Parks and recreation director Wendy Davis, said she has been pleased with the amount of people she has seen in parks and facilities, who are reaming separated from each other.

“We need to continue to be vigilant about keeping that space, it seems like keeping the physical distancing is one of the critical parts of keeping each other healthy,” said Davis.

Officials also discussed the spike in COVID-19 cases in the area, in which they state is due to increased testing, specifically in food processing facilities.

“From St Luke’s, what they are seeing is that most of the cases that they are seeing are from people who have gone to work and passed it to other folks at work,” said Humble.