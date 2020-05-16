Twin Falls city officials discuss stage 2 of re-opening Idaho

Starting Saturday 95% of Twin Falls businesses will have the ability to be open, and city officials are discussing their feelings moving into stage 2 of Governor Little's guidelines for opening up Idaho

Dining rooms at restaurants are now open, close contact businesses such as salons are also now allowed to be open. Lastly gyms and indoor recreation facilities can now open.

Bars and nightclubs will remain closed, along with large venues such as movie theaters, and sports events.

No matter what is open or closed, city officials want to remind the community to act in a way that is comfortable to them.

“I like what the governor said yesterday, use Idaho common sense, I would say let's use Twin Falls common sense, we are smart people here, and we know when we are uncomfortable and when we are comfortable,” said Vice-Mayor Ruth Pierce.

Visiting at senior living facilities are still closed, and are expected to be open during stage 4. Yard sales are also now allowed to be done.

City Manager Travis Rothweiler detailed that COVID-19 cases in Twin Falls have increased, and moving into stage 2, could beg the question, "are we opening things up too quickly?"

“We have to balance that protection with not continuing to do additional harm to our local economy,” Rothweiler said. “Because the economy opens up, does not mean that individuals need to change what they are doing, so if you have individuals who do not believe or believe that we are moving too fast, there is no requirement for them to change how they have been functioning as a person.”