Twin Falls couple marks 70th wedding anniversary during pandemic

A Twin Falls couple is celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary, and they aren't letting the coronavirus pandemic get in their way.

Bill and Berdie Nelson were married April 19, 1950.

"We stayed together all these years, and we're still staying together. We're hanging in for another 70," Bill said.

The pair met in Minnesota.

"My brother was working on their farm, and I went up after I received my discharge in the service," Bill said. "I went up to see my brother, and this young lady was there. And her mother needed some eggs and she asked me if I wanted to go down and get some eggs with her, so I did and we got acquainted. So here we are 70 years later."

Berdie is recovering from a stroke, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, they had to cancel the original party they had planned.

Instead, a dozen friends and family members meet outside her window with flowers and cards in tow, while wearing masks and practicing their social distancing.

Minus one special guest.

"So we have one daughter, and she couldn't be here because of all of this," Berdie said. "She lives in California, and she's too old to fly."

But there was one surprise.

Berdie was able to come outside for only the second time, due to cold temperatures, a break from the new normal when it comes to them communicating.

"I come twice a day, I come to her window, and then we talk on our cell phones," Bill said. "So that's our communication these days. So it makes it kind of lonely for my wife, you know, kind of isolated."

But they're stronger than ever, and had this piece of advice.

"Whenever she's ask me to do things, I would just say, as you wish. And we never went to bed angry," Bill said.

"That's true," Berdie added.

"We always made sure we had no hard feelings when we went to bed. And we prayed together. And God watched over us all these years. So we feel very blessed," Bill said.

They do have plans to hold a proper celebration once they are allowed, and once Berdie has recovered fully.

