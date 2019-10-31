Twin Falls crash sends one to hospital

On Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 3:52 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle crash in the intersection of US93 and E 3400 N in Twin Falls County.

Kristine Litke, 29, of Twin Falls, was driving a 2014 Toyota Prius, northbound on U.S. Highway 93 approaching the intersection of E 3400 N in Twin Falls County.

Gerald Blatter, 61, of Shoshone, was driving a 2005 GMC service truck on E 3400 N and was crossing the intersection of U.S. Highway 93.

Litke struck Blatter's vehicle. Litke's vehicle came to rest blocking the westbound lane of E 3400 N on the east side of U.S. Highway 93.

Blatter's vehicle came to rest on the southbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 93.

Seatbelts were worn by both occupants. Litke was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls.

The westbound lane of E 3400 N was blocked for approximately 1 hour.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police with assistance from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Filer Fire Department, and the Magic Valley Paramedics.

