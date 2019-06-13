Twin Falls crash tips car on side

A two-vehicle crash in Twin Falls put one car on its side.

The crash occurred before noon Thursday at the intersection of Park View Drive and Pole Line Road.

Twin Falls police officer Chris Ehardt told KMVT that a SUV was in the intersection headed southbound on Park View Drive, when it was struck by a van traveling westbound.

The van had "decided to make a lane change from the left turn lane to the inside lane" Ehardt continued, "Sort of last minute. When they were checking traffic, they didn't realize the light had changed, which caused them to run the red light and struck the SUV," Ehardt stated.

The SUV ended up flipped on the passenger side, and the driver was taken to the hospital.

Ehardt couldn't comment on the nature of the drivers injuries, but did say she was up talking and conscious.

There were no other injuries.

The driver of the van was cited for running a red light.