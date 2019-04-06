Twin Falls families assemble Lego creations for annual 'Build It Party'

On Saturday, children of all ages gathered at the Twin Falls Reformed Church for the 2nd Annual Lego "Build It Party".

The Lego-themed event invited families to bring their own Lego toys and assemble a creation.

Prizes were given to the first, second and third place Lego designs.

Officials with The Twin Falls Fire Department and Sheriff's Office were invited as guests to judge some of the designs the children came up with.

"We are judging them on their creativity, their presentation, how well they put everything together, attention to detail and checking out their story line that they came up with," said Twin Falls Fire driver and operator, Jesse Bowman.

Bowman said the event gave them an opportunity to interact with the families and give the kids a tour of their fire truck.

Organizers said there were many businesses that helped sponsor the event.