Twin Falls family creates a trip back in time with live nativity

One Twin Falls family is opening up their home to the community to come experience a living nativity.

The Moffitt family has worked all year long to prepare for the reenactment by getting the costumes and sets ready, as well as lining up the volunteers.

This is the sixth year of the event, and it grows a little bit each year.

Volunteers from the community come together to create a trip back in time.

People dress up in costumes, and they have a Bethlehem village, including camels, sheep and goats.

The event is free to attend, but people can donate a canned food items that the family will donate to the Mustard Seed Ministries on Thursday morning.

“People should come by to get some free hot chocolate and wander through the Bethlehem roman market place," said one volunteer Mitch Moffitt. "See the Roman soldiers, pay your taxes, and then go feed the camels, go see the flock of sheep and make sure to stop by the stable at the end to go see the baby Jesus."

People can check the living nativity Wednesday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m at 1267 Madrona Street North in Twin Falls.