Twin Falls family is speaking out after their dog gets attacked in backyard

Twin Falls animal control responds to many different types of calls, stray animals, barking dogs, or aggressive animals. One family in Twin Falls is speaking out after their dog was killed in their yard.

"I looked at the clock, it was 11:15, I went out, did my errand, and came back, it was 11:39 I was gone for 24 minutes," said dog owner Mike Browning.

In that time, his dog Elliot was attacked in his own back yard.

I unlock the door, I go over there, and he’s moving around, and I notice Elliot is on his side, but they like to bask in the sun so I didn’t initially think anything of it. Then I notice, that he didn’t have his collar, and there was blood all over him," Browning said.

He drove Elliot to the vet, but he died on the way there.

I pulled over on the side of the road, and blew air in his little snout because he stopped breathing, so i’m pretty sure he died somewhere after I got him in the car," said Browning.

While they will never know for sure it was a stray animal that attacked Elliot, they have seen strays running around the neighborhood.

We called the police and they sent animal control here because we wanted to file a report, and they looked around, they were here for a couple hours I want to say," said dog owner Victoria McShane. "They looked around, there is a couple of dogs around that they went and checked to see if they had blood on them."

Animal Control says it’s always best to call them if you see an animal without an owner.

That’s one of those important things about if you see an animal that is roaming around, to call dispatch and let them know for the dog’s safety and everyone else’s safety that is in the area," said animal control officer Danielle Christensen.

Both Victoria and Mike say they will never forget Elliot, and his loud bark.

"I miss hearing him bark so much, we just miss our little guy," McShane said.

If you see a stray animal roaming around, call dispatch at 208-735-4357.