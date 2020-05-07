Twin Falls Farmers Market to open Saturday in a new location

While events like Western Days are getting canceled, one Twin Falls tradition will take place this year.

The Twin Falls farmers market will be open, however, it will be different.

The first big change the Twin Falls farmers market is experiencing this year is where they will be, says Sabrina Davis.

"We're at the south east parking lot of Magic Valley Mall, behind the old Shopko building." Davis said. "Our hours are from 9-1. We open Mother's Day weekend until about the mid of October, the end of October, kind of depends on what produce we have out there."

Because they had been on the College of Southern Idaho grounds in previous years, they had to find a new place when the campus shut down, but that's not the only change.

"With all the health codes we have to follow, we are needing everybody to meet the requirements this year," Davis said.

That means masks, social distancing and no free samples or live music. But they're happy top be able to open.

"We were concerned about not holding it this year, but when I talked with the USDA, they encouraged farmers markets," she said. "What farmers markets do to society, is it brings a relief to grocery stores, but we also have a chance to bring in fresh local produce for people to enjoy."

And it has some added benefits as well.

"It gives us a chance to be outside, which, get your vitamin D, you get fresh air, and you and still socialize, but you're able to enjoy the outdoors more, and see what people are actually growing. And this whole virus has brought us together in so many ways of what's important," Davis continued. "And if you get a chance to have fresh fruits and vegetables, go for it, 'cause I'm looking forward to it."