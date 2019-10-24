Twin Falls Fire Department hires training officer

With the Magic Valley growing, some industries have to grow along with it.

The Twin Falls Fire Department now has a full-time training officer.

"This is Twin Falls' first full-time training officer, before it was taken care of by one of the captains,” said Josh Kliegl who has just been promoted to the position of training officer. “The captain would come in on his days off and it was like a part-time job.”

Having this new training officer is vital because being a firefighter requires lots of practice.

"We have to do so many hours in EMS training, so many hours in hazmat training, so many hours in confined space, high-angle rescue, we have to have these allotted hours every year to keep our certifications up throughout the whole department," Kliegl said. "Every shift they are here they put in so many hours."

The College of Southern Idaho recognizes the need for a fire science major at their school as well.

“Listening to our industry partners, all of our agencies in the Magic Valley, and hearing their struggles, and also recognizing that to support public safety we need to make sure that we give students access to these programs,” said Dillon Brock, fire science program director at CSI. “We’re trying to develop programs that meet the needs of current firefighters but also the students that are interested in getting in this field.”

While CSI doesn’t have a fire science major yet, they are working on it, and the Twin Falls Fire Department is on board.

“It would be great, it would give people who go through the program, the training and they could better hone their skills to be a fireman, if it’s not here, then somewhere else in the valley. It’s a good thing for the whole community,” Kliegl said.