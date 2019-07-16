Twin Falls Fire Department responds to house fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) The Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday morning on Lenore Street.

Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said that the initial call was for smoke coming out of a residence.

"We arrived on scene, and we didn't see anything from the exterior but once we got inside, the house was charged with smoke," Kenworthy said.

The fire started in the basement underneath a one-story house.

"We charged a line just like protocols that we have for something like this," he said. "Our people went inside and tried to determine where the fire was occurring."

No one was hurt. Kenworthy said there was a dog in the backyard, but he was fine, too.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

 
