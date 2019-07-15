Small controlled burn gets out of hand near Milagro residence, fire crews extinguished flames

Tenants in the Milagro residential area are relieve and safe now , after fire crews were able to extinguished a blaze.

A battalion fire chief with the Twin Falls Fire Department says they were dispatched near Orchard street around 1:00 pm this afternoon.

A controlled burn got out of hand and was threatening some nearby homes.

Fire crews were able to make quick progress on the fire and contained it.

Fire officials say this serves a reminder about controlled burns, and that is to pay close attention when conducting these types of burns.

"When its hot and windy like this, the fuel dries out and it makes situations, like this to make happen more often but its basically they need to have the fire small and contained," says Mitchell Brooks Twin Falls Fire department Fire Chief.

Crews were at the fire for an hour and no other fire agencies responded.

