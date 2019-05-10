UPDATE: Twin Falls fire displaces family

UPDATE: Three people were taken to the hospital following a house fire Friday morning in Twin Falls.

The Twin Falls Fire Department responded at about 7:39 a.m. to the 1700 block of Manzanita Street in northern Twin Falls. When fire crews arrived heavy smoke was coming out of the front of the home.

A mother and two small children made it out of the house after being alerted by smoke detectors. They were taken to the hospital. The mother was treated for injuries and the children were considered “fine” after being checked.

Battalion Chief Mitchell Brooks said the fire caused about $50,000 in damage and made the home uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed to have started in the kitchen and may have been related to cooking. Fire crews had the fire under control by about 7:50 a.m.

INITIAL STORY:

A Twin Falls family is displaced after an fire Friday morning.

At about 7: 28 a.m. the Twin Falls Fire Department responded to the 1700 block of Manzanita Street. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire that caused extensive damage to the home.

KMVT will add more information to this story once more information becomes available. Check back for updates.