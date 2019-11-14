Stuffed animal blamed for Twin Falls house fire call

The Twin Falls Fire Department was called out to a reported structure fire at 4:45 Wednesday afternoon.

Three engines went to the 200 block of Lincoln Street, and one crew went into the house.

They found the smoke in the basement of the home, where a stuffed animal was left against a baseboard heater, causing the smoke.

"This time of year everyone is starting to turn on their heating equipment, just make sure that your vents are clear, that your heating equipment is safe to operate, your filters are clear," said Battalion Chief Ron Aguirre. "And try not to have any thing up against heaters in the house."

Nobody was hurt, and there were no damages to the home except for the stuffed animal.