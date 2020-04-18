Twin Falls hotel offering discounts to first responders and hospital personnel

The Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott in Twin Falls is offering rooms to first responders and hospital personnel at a discounted rate.

Those in the medical field that need a place to stay when they are not taking care of the public, now have another option.

General manager Curtis Hansen told KMVT that while the hotel industry has taken a major hit due to the pandemic, The Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott are still doing everything that they possibly can to give back to the community.

"It's good for the community to know that we are there for them, and we are going to do what we can to take care of our guests that come through, and make sure that they have that safe and clean environment to stay in and, really fell comfortable with being here in twin falls, because the community has always given to us, and we want to make sure that they are taken care of in this time of need too," said Hansen.

For more information regarding the discounted rates, you can call them at (208)-734-8444.

