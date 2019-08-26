Twin Falls economic development is growing at rapid speed

Whether it’s for work, play or travel, Twin Falls is becoming the hub of the Magic Valley.

"Even though we are a small urban center, we do have certain types of offers that people like to see, like multi-family stacked housing units," said Nathan Murray, a Twin Falls Economic Developer.

With more people moving here, that’s means more houses are being built.

"We’ve got people that are moving into the area, we’ve got people that have moved here and now parents are coming to follow the kids.

People from other states that want to get out of the bigger areas, and want to come to somewhere and we’ve been discovered," said real estate broker Tami Gooding.

Gooding said, now there aren’t enough houses for the amount of people.

"In the last few years we have seen a lot of building(s). We are short on houses, people are starting to live in their houses a little bit longer, and more people are starting to move into the area," said Gooding.

A lot of businesses are interested in opening here as well, because producing goods here is cheaper, but traveling to western markets is easy.

"We live in an area where the cost of doing business is relatively low, compared to Washington, Oregon and California, and you can get to those markets within a day from Twin Falls," said Murray.

Gooding also said, keeping farm land open and available is important, because agriculture is a large part of employment in the Magic Valley.