Twin Falls woman speaks out after recent power outage

Some residents in the Magic Valley finally got their power restored a little bit after 5 p.m. following Saturday's severe weather.

Initially, Idaho Power said they would fix the outages around 10 p.m. Saturday night but later pushed it to midnight. They then gave a restoration time between 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Those without power spent most of the day cold and in the dark -- with some getting their electricity back more than 24 hours after the storm.

A Twin Falls resident says the power outage affected her greatly, mainly because of her health.

"I have to be on a nebulizer for my breathing treatments, for I have severe asthma," Liz Tracy said. "I can't even open my refrigerator for fear that my life-saving medications will go bad and spoiled."

A spokesperson from Idaho Power tells KMVT, crews are working tirelessly to restore all of the power in the Magic Valley.